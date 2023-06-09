Joyalukkas Jewellery now open in Satwa

With its central theme being ‘Experience your future’, the event will showcase the company’s cutting-edge technologies
The world’s favourite jeweller, Joyalukkas, is now ready to welcome patrons to its latest location. The brand has announced the launch of their latest store in Satwa, Dubai. The new store that opened on June 5 promises to be an elevated jewellery shopping experience for residents living around this catchment.
With an impressive footprint across the UAE, Joyalukkas has fans all over the country. Whether it is for daily wear, special occasions like weddings or festivals, the brand has become the go-to destination for fine jewellery. Handcrafted designs, superior quality and fine craftsmanship are all parts of the Joyalukkas promise, and customers can expect a stunning display of best-selling designs at the new showroom.
Announcing the reopening, Joy Alukkas, chairman at Joyalukkas Group, said: "We are excited to open yet another showroom in Dubai, especially in the buzzing district of Satwa. The showroom like every other Joyalukkas showroom is equipped with every amenity and convenience and is definitely going to be must-visit for jewellery lovers here. I invite all Satwa residents to come experience the Joyalukkas magic for themselves."
Joyalukkas is celebrating its 35th anniversary in the UAE and is one of the single owned jewellery retail chains in the world.
