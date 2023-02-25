Joyalukkas bags Indian Bridal Wedding Jewellery award

John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Jewellery - international operations, with the award.

Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 9:00 AM

Joyalukkas, the world’s favourite jeweller, was recently awarded the coveted ‘Indian Bridal Wedding Jewellery of the Year – UAE’ award as a recognition for their exquisite and elegant wedding jewellery collection. John Paul Alukkas, managing director, Joyalukkas Jewellery - international operations, received the award in the fourth edition of ‘Retail Jeweller World Middle East Awards 2023’, the Middle East’s first recognition platform for retail jewellers and which has developed into the most desired, distinguished reward for design, retail, marketing and professional excellence in the Middle East retail jewellery business. The platform recognises excellence and achievements across design, marketing, customer experience and more from the region’s premier jewellery business houses.

According to Alukkas, this is yet another recognition for the world’s favourite jeweller from the region’s leading platform that recognises excellence in the jewellery industry. “We have an exquisite and exclusive collection of gold and diamond jewellery, specially dedicated to the wedding segment. We understand the sanctity associated with weddings and our wedding collections are designed keeping this in mind. We feel honoured that we have been recognised for our efforts in this segment and we will be consciously striving to enhance the wedding jewellery shopping experience,” he further added.

A dedicated team at the retail jeweller was involved in the process to identify the 2023 edition award winners.