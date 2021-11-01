Joyalukkas announces 'festive cashback offer'

Leading jewellery retailer, Joyalukkas announced its ‘festive cashback offer’ to make this Diwali a glittering and joyous one for its customers.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director, international operations, Joyalukkas Group, said: “As a part of the ‘festive cashback offer’ customers stand to benefit during this Diwali, which is one of the most preferred times to buy gold ornaments. As always, this is the time of the year when the demand for gold jewellery goes up. A lot of people will be purchasing gold for their personal use as well as to give as gifts to their loved ones as a part of the festivities. Moreover, people have understood the fact that gold is one of the best investment options at the moment and people should also look at gold from an investment perspective that will give long term returns.”

The ‘festive cashback offer’ runs until November 6. As a part of the offer, Joyalukkas is giving Dh200 gift voucher on purchase of diamond, polki and pearl jewellery worth Dh2,500 and multiples thereafter; Dh50 gift voucher on purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh2,500 and multiples thereafter until November 2 as a part of the promotion. Customers can also pay 10 per cent advance and get guaranteed gold rate protection until November 6 which is the end of the promotion period. Silver coins are also available for sale across all outlets in the UAE.