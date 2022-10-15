Joyalukkas adds sparkle to Diwali celebrations

Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 1:48 PM Last updated: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 2:13 PM

Joyalukkas is offering its patrons an exclusive festive cashback offer to add to their Diwali festivities. Customers can now enjoy a Dh50 gift voucher on the purchase of gold jewellery worth Dh2,500 and a Dh200 gift voucher on the purchase of diamonds, polki and pearl jewellery worth Dh2,500 and more. In addition to the exciting cashback offers, customers can pay just 10 per cent advance and get assured gold rate protection from Joyalukkas.

Announcing these offers, Joy Alukkas, chairman of Joyalukkas Group, said: “We always aim to make every celebration special. Our offers are designed to delight our consumers. This Diwali, our customers can enjoy cashback gift vouchers and assured gold rate protection. Simply put, our customers save big and celebrate big with Joyalukkas.”

The festive cashback offers are available at all Joyalukkas showrooms across the UAE until October 25.