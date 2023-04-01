Joyalukkas 35th anniversary raffle draw winners take home gold

Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 1:30 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 1:56 PM

The first 50 winners of the Joyalukkas 35th anniversary promotion raffle draw took home prizes at a grand function that was held on March 25. As part of the anniversary promotional campaign, customers who purchased gold Jewellery worth Dh500 and more received a coupon to participate in the raffle draw. 100 winners will get 35g gold coins in the ongoing promotion, with draws being held on a regular basis.

The promotion which is being held to commemorate the 35th anniversary of the Joyalukkas Group in the UAE will run for a period of 35 days and end on April 4.

The prizes were given away to the first 50 winners of the raffle draw at the Joyalukkas showroom located on Al Fahidi street in Bur Dubai, also popularly known as ‘Big Joyalukkas’.

John Paul Alukkas, managing director at Joyalukkas Group, said: “It has been gratifying to receive such an enthusiastic response from our customers to this raffle draw. I take this opportunity to thank all those who participated in the raffle and to congratulate the winners.”