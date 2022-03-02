Joshua Denne expands the use of blockchain-based technologies to protect Dubai consumers

Published: Wed 2 Mar 2022, 9:00 AM

When it comes to the topic of cryptocurrency and the technologies involved, most Dubai citizens know very little about it.

However, the topic in general is becoming more widespread, as well as the powers of the technologies involved. Included in this mix is the use of blockchain-based technologies that offer the protection and security that is needed for the cryptocurrency industry.

Joshua Denne, entrepreneur and investor, is exploring the ways in which the reach of these technologies can extend further than just cryptocurrency. More specifically, from working with the tech solutions company, SDK Co., Denne is applying these type-securities to the protection of one’s digital identity.

As Dubai consumers continue to rely on the internet to perform actions and exchanges, it is expected that by 2025, the total data gathered worldwide will reach 163 zettabytes. This means that as long as one does not incorporate the proper protection when online, their data and information will most likely be recorded and put at risk. In fact, it costed the US over 13.7 billion dollars to handle threats and cyberattacks online in 2018, which was before the pandemic perpetuated the use of the Internet even more. With your digital identity consisting of all your personal information that is left behind online, as well as the actions you take, it is no wonder it has become Denne’s mission at SDK Co. to offer protection to users around the world.

Henceforth, they developed a smartphone-like device called Meta Zero that gives the user the chance to either privatise their actions and information, or not. On public mode, the user can take actions, such as using social media, that may not need security. While on private mode, there is security through their global LTE service and operating system that encrypts all information that happens online with no chance for backdoor access. Meta Zero can be the solution to the growing demand for smartphones, as well as the concerns people have over their information online. In fact, a survey gathered that about 74 per cent of internet users in the US are concerned with the lack of online privacy they have.

Therefore, in efforts to resolve these concerns, Denne and SDK Co. strive to build a full-spectrum of new technologies that empower Dubai citizens to regain control, establish dominion over their data, and securely own their digital assets. With this mentality, they are looking forward to continuing their research and technological developments.

