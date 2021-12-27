Jomo Technologies venture into fashion arena

Our workshop programme complements this experience by offering children the opportunity to explore a variety of other valuable skills and topics in a fun, interactive environment.
KT Network2 days ago
JOMO Technologies, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing fashion e-retailers carrying global and local fashion brands alike, announced the launch of its new global asset. This change comes at a time when the technology company is evolving its offerings and seeks to expand its global reach on the heels of a structured growth strategy.
As a first step of the expansion strategy, JOMO will focus on the GCC region which includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. The brand is rapidly changing how people perceive fashion, lifestyle, and online shopping through unrivalled customer service and a unique delivery model for consumers within Pakistan.
To celebrate this occasion, JOMO will be offering free delivery and flat 10 per cent off for a period of 30 days which is aligned with the JOMO mantra of keeping ‘customer delight’ central. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Khan Bajauri, CEO, JOMO Technologies, said: “Consumers in our regional markets can now have delivered the best of Pakistani fashion, tradition and style to their doorsteps in the Gulf region.”
The brand will be carrying prominent local fashion brands like Sapphire, Nishat, Limelight, Cross Stitch, Generation, BTW, Orient, Phulkari, Afsaneh, Seran, Narkins, MTJ, Girl Nine, Under Guns, Dynasty and many more. JOMO technologies are on a mission to change how people perceive fashion, lifestyle and online shopping and are all set to disrupt the online fashion/style retail space in the GCC region.
Shop Seamless. Wear Fearless. Live JOMO.
Our workshop programme complements this experience by offering children the opportunity to explore a variety of other valuable skills and topics in a fun, interactive environment.
KT Network2 days ago
Furthermore, until January 29, 2022, raffle coupons will be awarded to 100 customers with 25 kg of gold.
KT Network2 days ago
The products are largely catered to star hotels, restaurants and bakeries across the Middle East.
KT Network2 days ago
F5’s mission is to create a movement where our customers can contribute towards the betterment of the community by providing support to vulnerable children.
KT Network2 days ago
Mukarubega Zulfat, founder and president of UBT, and Frederic Bouchon, dean of EAHM, served as witnesses to the signing ceremony.
KT Network2 days ago
The brand was launched by Dr Mohammad Saeed Al Kindi, former minister of environment and water department, the UAE.
KT Network2 days ago