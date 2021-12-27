Jomo Technologies venture into fashion arena

JOMO Technologies, one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing fashion e-retailers carrying global and local fashion brands alike, announced the launch of its new global asset. This change comes at a time when the technology company is evolving its offerings and seeks to expand its global reach on the heels of a structured growth strategy.

As a first step of the expansion strategy, JOMO will focus on the GCC region which includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. The brand is rapidly changing how people perceive fashion, lifestyle, and online shopping through unrivalled customer service and a unique delivery model for consumers within Pakistan.

To celebrate this occasion, JOMO will be offering free delivery and flat 10 per cent off for a period of 30 days which is aligned with the JOMO mantra of keeping ‘customer delight’ central. Speaking on the occasion, Ali Khan Bajauri, CEO, JOMO Technologies, said: “Consumers in our regional markets can now have delivered the best of Pakistani fashion, tradition and style to their doorsteps in the Gulf region.”

The brand will be carrying prominent local fashion brands like Sapphire, Nishat, Limelight, Cross Stitch, Generation, BTW, Orient, Phulkari, Afsaneh, Seran, Narkins, MTJ, Girl Nine, Under Guns, Dynasty and many more. JOMO technologies are on a mission to change how people perceive fashion, lifestyle and online shopping and are all set to disrupt the online fashion/style retail space in the GCC region.

Shop Seamless. Wear Fearless. Live JOMO.