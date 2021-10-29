JOMO Tech appoints Ali Khan-Bajauri as CEO

JOMO Technologies on its first anniversary has appointed Ali Khan-Bajauri as its CEO. JOMO is one of Pakistan’s fastest-growing fashion e-retailers carrying global and local fashion brands like Sapphire, Generation, Nishat Linen, Nike, Hush Puppies, ECS and many more. The brand is rapidly changing how people perceive fashion, lifestyle, and online shopping through a unique and unrivaled customer service and delivery model in Pakistan.

Bajauri returned to Pakistan after 25+ years career with B2B and B2C businesses across North America, Europe, and Asia, serving blue-chip companies like Nestlé, Engro Corp, MARS, and Maple Leaf Foods Canada. He joined GroupM (the world’s largest media investment house) in 2020 and went on to successfully bring Wavemaker — a leading global digital and e-commerce agency — to Pakistan.

Bajauri is well placed to lead the developments and operations of the company and his immediate focus will be to ensure that the e-commerce business under JOMO Technologies continues to expand in Pakistan, GCC and internationally.

Omar Saeed, CEO and director of Servis Group, said: “Getting a CEO of Ali’s caliber is a big win for JOMO. With Ali’s drive and vision, JOMO’s large customer base can expect innovations on every front. JOMO has a great team and a set of committed backers who understand the challenges and the opportunities of an e-commerce startup. We’ve come a long way, and the company is primed for bigger and better things while keeping ‘customer delight’ as its mantra. I am confident that Ali will make JOMO a household brand name in no time, and the journey for the talented young team will be fast paced and exciting.”

Bajauri commented, “I am very excited to be working with the amazingly talented and passionate JOMO team. There is no one like JOMO in Pakistan — the first and only company to provide try-before-you-buy and 100 per cent free delivery within Pakistan driving the ultimate, worry-free convenience to shoppers everywhere. Secondly, JOMO is committed towards optimising a technology and innovation-driven user-experience by partnering with the best-in-class tech partners. And finally, I believe that the Covid-19 experience has reminded us that whatever we do, it must be purpose-driven, values consistent, and rooted in empathy and inclusion. That is not only my personal mission and but also JOMO’s vision of leadership — building a world that leaves no one behind.”