JOL Fest announces travel packages for Starlight Festival Egypt 2026

UAE residents planning an international music trip in 2026 will have a new festival destination to consider, as Starlight Festival Egypt 2026 prepares to take place against the backdrop of the Great Pyramids of Giza. Presented by EXIT Festival, the event is scheduled from October 8 to 12, 2026, with main festival performances taking place on October 9 and 10. The festival is expected to feature more than 50 international electronic music artists across multiple stages, bringing together music, travel and heritage in one of Egypt’s most recognisable settings.

For UAE-based travellers, JOL Fest Company has introduced travel packages designed to combine key elements of the trip into a single itinerary. The packages include support for visa facilitation, hotel accommodation in Cairo and Giza, airport transfers, festival transportation and official festival access.

The company said the packages are aimed at residents who want a more structured way to attend the festival without managing separate bookings for flights, hotels, transfers and event entry. Accommodation options have been selected with a focus on access to major locations in Cairo and Giza, while transport arrangements include airport and festival transfers.

In addition to the music programme, the packages also include sightseeing experiences in Egypt. Planned visits cover the Great Pyramids of Giza, the Grand Egyptian Museum and selected landmarks across Cairo, allowing travellers to include a cultural component as part of the festival trip.

Festival access will be available across Standard, VIP Standing and VIP Backstage categories, giving attendees different options depending on their preferred level of access. On-ground assistance will also be available during the trip to support guests with travel logistics.

Travellers who want to extend their stay can also opt for post-festival experiences in Sharm El Sheikh, including resort stays, Red Sea activities and desert excursions. The add-on is intended for visitors looking to combine the festival with a longer leisure trip in Egypt.

Led by CEO Sanyam Bajaj and founder Samrina Bajaj, JOL Fest Company is focusing on organised festival travel experiences for guests from the UAE and India. Through the Starlight Festival Egypt 2026 packages, the company is bringing together travel planning, event access and destination experiences for residents interested in attending major international festivals.

Sanyam Bajaj said: "We designed these travel packages to make attending Starlight Festival Egypt 2026 as seamless as possible for travellers from the UAE. By bringing together festival access, accommodation, transport and sightseeing into one itinerary, our goal is to offer a convenient and well-organised travel experience that lets guests focus on enjoying both the event and Egypt's cultural heritage."

Samrina Bajaj added: "Festival travel is evolving into a complete experience rather than just attending an event. Through these packages, we aim to combine music, culture and hospitality in a way that gives travellers an opportunity to experience some of Egypt's most iconic destinations alongside the festival."