Join Shaun the Sheep at Dalma Mall Abu Dhabi

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 1:08 PM

Join Shaun and the flock in Dalma Mall from July 9-18 and enjoy their dance moves in the exciting stage show ‘Get Down on the Farm’ at Dalma Mall in partnership with Aardman and EventBox. In addition to the stage show, the mall will also be hosting fun farm-themed games and activities at the ‘Champion sheeps Live’ area. Visitors can also get an opportunity to strike a pose in a meet and greet with the world’s most famous sheep.

The event will run from 3pm to 11pm daily. The first show will begin at 5pm, the second at 6:45pm and the final one at 9:00pm. (non-ticketed)

Visit www.dalmamall.ae to know more about ‘Shaun the Sheep and the activities including meet and greet opportunity.