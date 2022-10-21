Johnny Lever visits Kanz Jewels at Meena Bazaar showroom

Published: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 4:43 PM

Johnny Lever recently visited the Meena Bazar showroom of Kanz Jewels. Lever along with this wife were welcomed by Anil Dhanak, managing director and Arjun Dhanak, director of Kanz Jewels. Dhanak said that they were honoured by the visit of Lever and his wife. He said: "Johnny Lever is one of the most sought after comedian in Bollywood and we are happy to note that he has taken the efforts to visit our showroom. Johnny is known for his great sense of humour, exemplary performance, dedication and reach among the audience. As one of the first stand-up comedians of India, Johnny has created his own inimitable style, which is much loved by the audience. His calibre has helped him to win numerous accolades."

Many internationally renowned celebrities are regular customers of Kanz. Kanz Jewels, is the most preferred jeweller in the region, for movie stars, sports personalities, diplomats, industry leaders, as well as tourists from across the globe.

Established in 1991 by Dhanak, Kanz Jewels is one of the oldest jewellers in the Deira Gold Souk. A strong industry knowledge and determination have played crucial roles in Kanz Jewels expanding its operations to nine showrooms over the past few years. “I believe it is our product designs, jewellery range with high quality craftsmanship and excellent service that have made Kanz, the favourite of customers in this part of the region. Kanz, an Arabic word which means 'treasure' has stayed true to its meaning among discerning customers.

"Our wide range of collections include bridal, full set, bracelets, bangles, rings, ear rings, chains as well as accessories. We have a special workshop for manufacturing jewellery and this helps us create unique pieces. We have a wide network of distributors and we import from Italy, Korea, Turkey, Lebanon, Syria, India, Singapore, Pakistan, Malaysia, Spain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain etc., All our stores are strategically located and the ambience makes every jewellery shopping a golden experience,” added Dhanak.