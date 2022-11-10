Johnny Hachem is hosting a piano concert to promote peace

In critical times like the pandemic and other calamities, it is the creative people who bring light to the world. They are the ones who find ways to keep hope alive, to inspire others to carry on in the face of impossible odds.

In times of peace and plenty, it is the creative people who bring new ideas and new ways of looking at things. They make life more interesting, more enjoyable. They help us see the world differently and remind us that anything is possible.

Such people give their best to make people believe that life is still worth living even after all those hardships. Among those people is a famous and well-known pianist Johnny Hachem.

A composer and pianist of Lebanese and Ukrainian ancestry who is presently residing in Switzerland and has always had a passion for music.

As a child, he was constantly exposed to instruments, sheet music, and chord charts, all of which sparked a lifelong fascination and dedication to music.

His parents were both musicians. Therefore he was raised in an environment that fostered his creative spirit. His parents both had musical talents; his dad played the violin and his mom piano. He'd listen intently and then try to recreate the sounds on the piano. In time, he honed his already impressive musical senses at the conservatory.

Among his numerous honours internationally is the Music Composition International Award from the International Composition Conference in 2009.

The entertainment business has expanded significantly because of the numerous opportunities presented by modern technology. To make an impact, though, you need a great deal of skill, creativity, and, above all else, persistence, which Johnny has in plenty.

He has conducted concerts globally, including in some of the most war-torn countries on earth.

His music has been described as 'uplifting and hope-filled, and that is exactly what he aims to achieve with his performances.

Hachem's concerts are not only a way to bring some beauty and peace into the world; they are also a way to raise money for charity.

A portion of the proceeds from each concert is donated to a different charitable organisation, with a focus on those that help children in need.

He persevered through challenging circumstances and is now a role model for many people. Hachem believes that it's easy to quit when opportunities seem closed off to you due to factors like your location, ethnicity, physical appearance, or socio-economic standing. You should use these setbacks as fuel to push yourself harder in your pursuit of success.

Deepak Jain is an independent content writer.