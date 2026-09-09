John Abraham joins ARMAF as global brand ambassador for Club De Nuit Intense Overdose

ARMAF, the global fragrance powerhouse behind one of the world’s most celebrated fragrance collections, has announced acclaimed actor, producer and entrepreneur John Abraham as the global brand ambassador for Club De Nuit Intense Overdose. The partnership has made its worldwide debut through a cinematic television commercial (TVC), introducing the boldest chapter yet in the iconic Club De Nuit legacy.

The collaboration between ARMAF and Abraham brings together two legacies that have earned admiration through consistency, authenticity and enduring impact. ARMAF has created some of the world’s most loved fragrances, building a presence across more than 140 countries. At the heart of this is the Club De Nuit collection, a franchise that has become an icon, celebrated for its craftsmanship, performance and timeless appeal.

Abraham’s journey reflects the same pursuit of excellence. ARMAF and Abraham are united by a shared philosophy: true icons are never created overnight. They are built through purpose, consistency and an uncompromising commitment to excellence. This partnership marks a new chapter for Club De Nuit Intense Overdose, bringing two enduring legacies together in a global campaign.

Abraham said: "I’ve always believed that the strongest impression isn’t the one you force; it’s the one you leave behind. That’s what drew me to Club De Nuit Intense Overdose. It has character, confidence and a quiet intensity that stays with you. Partnering with ARMAF felt like a natural fit because we both believe that true impact comes from authenticity. I’m excited for the world to experience this journey with us."

At the heart of the campaign is ARMAF’s Sigma philosophy, a mindset of quiet confidence, individuality and self-assurance that naturally aligns with John Abraham’s persona. It also reflects the enduring spirit of the Club De Nuit legacy, a collection that has earned worldwide recognition.

Club De Nuit Intense Overdose builds upon that legacy with a richer, more intense interpretation of the iconic fragrance. Vibrant notes of pineapple, bergamot and tangerine evolve into oakmoss, vanilla flower and plum before settling into an unforgettable base of patchouli, amber and tonka bean, creating a fragrance that commands attention long after the first encounter.

Following its global debut, The Timeless Heist will extend its global presence across key markets in Europe, the US, Latin America, the GCC and Southeast Asia, as part of ARMAF’s most ambitious global experiences to date.

As ARMAF continues to redefine accessible luxury through innovation, craftsmanship and bold creativity, the appointment of John Abraham as Global Brand Ambassador marks one of the most significant milestones in the brand’s international journey. Together, they introduce more than a new fragrance; they unveil a global movement that celebrates the meeting of two enduring legacies and sets a new benchmark for fragrance storytelling, cultural relevance and modern perfumery.