JJ Productions teams up with AGCFF to deliver Arab Gulf Cup final draw

Having delivered thousands of events in more than 100 countries, the boutique corporate events management agency brings technical excellence to take on the dynamic working conditions by combining versatility with design

Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 3:22 PM

John Jossifakis (JJ) Productions, a specialist emerging market corporate events management agency, serving and consulting for clients globally, announced its successful delivery of the final draw event in Basra, Iraq, on October 25 together with the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation (AGCFF). Attracting a high-level presence of over 200 regional guests, the final draw event in Basra was attended by Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Thani, president of the AGCFF, Adnan Darjal, minister for youth and sports and president of the Iraqi FA, and was hosted by Assaad Al-Eidani, the governor of Basra.

Jassim Al Rumaihi, secretary general at AGCFF, said: "We are delighted to welcome the Arab Gulf Cup to Iraq after an absence of four decades. The success of the Final Draw Event, delivered jointly with our partner JJ Productions, sets the tone for the successful staging of the January 2023 tournament. I am grateful to our guests for their attendance and support, and I extend my thanks to the government representatives, people, and sports fans for contributing to this important milestone in Iraq’s proud football heritage."

John Jossifakis, CEO, JJ Productions, said: "This important event will raise Iraq’s profile as a destination for more events to come, including new events in the oil and gas, building materials, and health conference sectors. Our operational expertise in managing event logistics in emerging markets means we bring technical excellence and take on dynamic working conditions by combining versatility with design. JJ Productions will pioneer a shift in perspective that aims to expand sports and entertainment in Iraq."

Founded by Jossifakis 25 years ago, JJ Productions is rapidly developing into one of the Gulf Region’s leading event consultancy firms that helps to create unique event experiences. JJ Productions has worked on a series of high-profile events with Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatari governments, and some of its notable events include participating in the delivery of the DAKAR 2022, AFC Asian Cup 2019, FIFA Club World Cup in 2018, AFC Asian Cup 2011 and the Olympic Games in Beijing 2008 and Athens 2004.