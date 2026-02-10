JIFU expands physical presence in the UAE amid rising regional wellness demand

JIFU has expanded its physical operations into the UAE, marking a strategic step in establishing a broader presence across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). The move positions the wellness-focused company within a region experiencing steady growth in health-conscious consumer behavior and alternative retail distribution models.

The UAE operation will function as a regional base supporting logistics, compliance oversight, and on-ground coordination for independent distributors operating across Gulf markets. Company representatives said the decision reflects a shift toward localised infrastructure rather than reliance on cross-border or remote operational models, particularly in markets with defined regulatory expectations for direct-selling businesses.

The expansion comes as the Middle East wellness sector continues to develop, supported by rising consumer interest in health-related products and flexible business models. Market observers note that companies entering the GCC are increasingly prioritising physical presence, supply-chain visibility, and regulatory alignment to establish long-term credibility.

According to JIFU, the UAE was selected due to its established logistics network, business-friendly environment, and role as a regional commercial hub. The company stated that having operations on the ground allows closer engagement with local stakeholders and improved operational accountability.

Commenting on the expansion, JIFU’s chief executive officer said the move reflects a long-term approach to regional participation. “Establishing physical operations in the UAE enables us to operate within a clear regulatory framework while providing structured support to our independent business owners,” the CEO said. “The focus is on sustainability and responsible growth rather than rapid market entry.”

The UAE base is also expected to support training initiatives and compliance processes designed to align distributor activity with local business standards. While the company did not disclose timelines for expansion into additional GCC markets, it confirmed that the UAE presence forms the foundation of its regional strategy.

JIFU operates across multiple international markets, offering wellness and lifestyle products through a direct-selling model. The UAE expansion reflects a broader trend of global consumer brands strengthening local operations in the Gulf to address regulatory, logistical, and market-specific considerations.

