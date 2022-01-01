Jewellery fiesta at DJG

During the ongoing Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), 180 jewellery outlets, under the Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) label, have come together to showcase a new collection of gold and diamond jewellery. Designed to cater to a diverse customer base, the brands will highlight both traditional and contemporary designs fit for varied age groups.

Whether customers are looking to grab the latest statement pieces, or to investment in jewellery, new exciting collections, handpicked and curated by industry experts, await them.

To get all loyal patrons further into the festive spirit, DGJ is making it even more rewarding by giving away 25 kg gold to 100 lucky individuals.

Shop for Dh500 or more to participate in a raffle and win 250gm gold through a weekly draw. On the final day of DSF, 12 lucky winners will take home three kg gold as a mega prize.

This festive activation is in line with DGJ and its partners’ long-standing vision to cater to the increasing demand for gold and diamond jewellery in the emirate and underscores Dubai’s position as a leading hub for jewellery. By doing this, DJG seeks to take the celebrations up a notch.