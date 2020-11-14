Jewel Trading showcases exquisite collection of jewellery and gifts

Dubai — Jewel Trading LLC, one of Dubai’s leading brands with over 25 years of expertise in silver and diamond jewellery, continues to welcome new and loyal customers with its impressive collection of precious jewellery, gift items and souvenirs in retail outlets set across the UAE, including The Dubai Mall and Dubai Gold Souk.

“We have been a popular choice with generations of customers when it comes to buying silver or diamond jewellery during the festival season. Jewel Trading is a trusted name and we want to continue with offering our goods and services that have stood the test of time,” said Shekhar Patni, managing director of Jewel Trading.

The company started off in 1991 with a branch in the Dubai Gold Souk, offering silver jewellery, gift items and souvenirs, and, to date it has a large Indian and Arab clientele. “During Diwali we have a lot of requests for jewellery such as silver coins, silver utensils [glasses, plates, bowls, etc] in line with the Indian tradition of buying a silver item before making purchases on auspicious occasions. It is also usual for people to buy gold and diamond ornaments during this time.

What makes Jewel Trading stand apart is the fact that most of its diamond jewellery is handcrafted. With the market flooded with machine-made diamond items, the company brings in the novelty factor, as each of its specially designed pieces is unique. “We make one diamond set at a time to keep up with the exclusivity factor. In most cases, we try not to repeat the same design to retain its uniqueness.”

As the festive spirit unfolds, Jewel Trading continues to offer some of the best prices in the market. “We give wholesale prices at retail rates, which keeps customers coming back to us. If a customer has a design in mind, we try to conceive the same and give them the desired design. This exceptional quality further adds to the value of the item,” Patni