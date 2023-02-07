Jet skiing in Dubai —Yoush Watersports

Jet skiing in Dubai is one of the easiest and most adventurous water sports for beginners. Racing your bikes in the beautiful water under Dubai’s scorching sun is something packed with intense adventure, with one of the most spectacular urban backdrops for a memorable experience.

A jet ski ride is ideal for all water sports enthusiasts who are looking for a cool down and some action. As you jump over the waves, a real adrenaline rush awaits you. With a power of up to 180 hp, you can reach speeds of up to 130 km/h with a jet ski. The water fountain, which comes from the jet of the rear deck, is about three metres high during the ride and provides pleasant refreshment in the wind.

Tip: If you are hiring jet skis for the first time, go for the 30-minute option. Jet skiing requires a lot of muscle power, and as a beginner, you are unlikely to be able to handle the jet ski for two hours.

30-minute jet skiing in Dubai

Jet-ski across the Persian Gulf with a pleasantly cool breeze. The view of Dubai's skyline and sights such as the Burj al Arab is unique!

Tour highlights

• From $80, duration: 30 minutes

• Jet ski (Yamaha VX, VX-C,2022 Models, GP1800CC) for 30 minutes

• Life jacket

Tip:

Twice as cheap and twice as much fun if you share a jet ski with two!

60-minute jet skiing in Dubai

Marvel at the gigantic skyline of the Dubai Marina on a fast jet ski tour in Dubai. Explore Ain Dubai on Blue waters Island, the luxury hotel Atlantis the Palm and the Burj al Arab while enjoying the cool sea breeze.

As a souvenir, you will also receive a photo of yourself on the jet ski.

• From $135, duration: 1 hour

•Jet ski ride for 60 minutes

• Life jacket, helmet, and gloves (if required)

• Incl. photos and videos as well as a bottle of water

30-min flyboard experience with Yoush Watersports Dubai

Our flyboard sessions can be customised to suit your level. And we have experienced flyboard instructors who can assist and teach a first-timer, beginner, intermediate, or professional flyboarding.

Our instructors are indeed versatile in all water sports activities in Dubai and will make you enjoy your time at Yoush Watersports.

Enjoy aerial views of Burj al Arab and Burj Khalifa and a unique experience on this flyboarding excursion.

You'll get all instructions and orientation before taking off for 30 minutes in the air on this jet-propelled flyboard, hovering above the surface of the water.

From $75, Duration: 30 minutes

What’s included

• Bottled water

• Photo taken by the guide

• Safety jacket

• Mask or glasses

• Cabin to change

• Shower

• Towel (available for sale)

• A jet ski for two people

• Waterproof pouch (available for purchase)

Jet Car

Want to ‘drive’ on the water, at the wheel of a supercar replica? It is now possible! After the water scooter, it's time for the amphibious car. This water sport will guarantee you unique thrills at sea.

Whether you're a beginner or an advanced rider, our instructors will give you the best advice and guidance to help you get the most out of your activity.

Discover this new watersport adventure with Yoush Watersports Dubai. With its resemblance to a normal car, you can cruise by the sea on a steering wheel at a maximum speed of 80mph.

Yoush watersports offer this activity depending on tour duration as listed below;

Tour of Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Hotel 30-minute session

Tour of Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Hotel, Palm Jumeirah, Atlantis the Palm and a spectacular view of Burj Khalifa (Worlds’ tallest building).

The rates are as listed below;

$140 for a 20-minute tour

$ 190 for a 30-minute tour of Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Hotel 30-minute session

$380 for the 60-minute tour of Dubai

Jet car model: Yamaha 1800 cc engine supercharge

Features

1800 cc engine

Two seats

windshield wiper

GPS screen

Steering wheel and gas pedal

62-70 mph (54 knots)

The capacity of the jet car is only two adults and one child aged 7-14y/o

Timing: 8 am to 6 pm

