Jeremy Batoff leverages innovative marketing methods to connect Dubai buyers to Their ideal American home

By Deborah Blum Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 5:51 PM Last updated: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 5:52 PM

Social media can help match dream homes to potential buyers in the right area and at the right time. In fact, according to the National Association of Realtors, 77 per cent of real estate agents use social media. Instagram is by far the most popular platform in real estate, followed by LinkedIn and Facebook. To further elaborate, a staggering 94 per cent of millennial homebuyers are taking their search online. This creates incredible opportunities for buyers to connect to other real estate agents, especially if you are an international buyer who does not have the time capacity to see the home in person.

Jeremy Batoff, a leading real estate professional, understands that when buyers are looking for a home they are searching for information. They have questions. If they're considering buying for the first time, they're probably intimidated, too. Being the founder of Batoff Group at Compass real estate, Batoff uses his Instagram account to elaborate on his listings and interact with his audience, both in a professional and personal setting. He understands first-hand that a successful social media for real estate strategy is a lot like a successful relationship-building strategy in real life. You need consistent contact—and interactions that provide value and motivate people to keep coming back.

His strong social media presence makes him extremely appealing to international investors and buyers, particularly those in Dubai. Jeremy differentiates himself from the competition through streaming video walk-throughs for multiple clients at a time or creating interactive posts that show the multi-dimensional view of the home. This digitization is extremely imperative for buyers in Dubai who need a visual representation and walkthrough of their dream home in the Baltimore and Mid-Atlantic area. Foreign buyers flush with cash have flooded Baltimore’s high-end property market, one of the best places in the world where they can dine, shop and do business in person. They're snapping up record numbers of high-end properties, sending prices rocketing in this boom-and-bust market. To help cultivate these client interactions, Jeremy is active and draws in thousands of followers who interact with his real estate and lifestyle content. It’s no surprise that in only less than a year in business, Batoff’s group has generated over $20 million in listings and sales.

Before forming the Batoff Group at Compass, Batoff spent two years with a leading real estate brokerage firm, earning a strong reputation on the team and with clients. Batoff’s social media charm is not just an Instagram worthy feed, but also branches off his strong academic credentials. To give some background on Jeremy, he has a law degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law and years of practising law in his family law firm upon admittance to the Maryland Bar, Jeremy’s aspirations, however, steered him toward the real estate business. Having obtained a master’s degree in real estate from The Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School and, later, the Associate Broker designation, Jeremy dedicated himself entirely to real estate in 2018.

The exceptional combination of academic knowledge, experience, dedication to the chosen occupation, and social media engagement makes Jeremy one of the top brokers to work with within the greater Baltimore area. His social media is exciting to follow and a valuable tool for international clients.