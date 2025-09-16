Jaxa Chartered Accountants supports UAE businesses ahead of corporate tax filing deadline

As the UAE enters a new era of corporate taxation, Jaxa Chartered Accountants, a leading auditing and tax advisory firm in Dubai, is supporting businesses prepare to meet the corporate tax return filing deadline of 30 September 2025. The deadline applies to all companies with a financial year ending on 31 December 2024, making early preparation critical.

The UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) requires companies to file their corporate tax returns in alignment with the recently implemented tax regime. With penalties for late or incorrect submissions, the need for expert guidance has never been greater.

“The introduction of corporate tax marks a major shift in the UAE’s financial landscape,” said Jiby Joseph, founding partner at Jaxa Chartered Accountants. “Our aim is to ensure businesses remain compliant while structuring their tax strategies to remain competitive in the market.”

With more than 18 years of experience supporting companies across the UAE, Jaxa Chartered Accountants provides a comprehensive suite of services, including:

Audit services: Delivering transparency, compliance, and financial accuracy

Accounting services: Assisting companies for smart accounting solutions designed for accuracy, compliance and financial reporting.

Corporate tax advisory: Advising businesses on tax planning, registration, and filing.

VAT services: Advising companies on VAT compliance, reporting, and record-keeping.

Jaxa advises businesses not to wait until the last moment to prepare for the September 2025 filing deadline. Early planning helps organisations identify potential exposures, assess the impact on financial statements, and put effective tax strategies in place.

As part of its commitment to supporting business owners and their finance teams, Jaxa offers customised workshops and one-on-one consultations to help organisations understand the complexities of the new tax environment. The firm also provides digital and tech-enabled solutions that simplify record-keeping, automate calculations, and enhance reporting accuracy.

Working with seasoned advisors will help organisations identify opportunities for tax savings and redesign their businesses to develop operational improvements while maintaining full compliance with the UAE FTA.

