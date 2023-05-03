Jashoda Madhavji: Building a PR empire of her own

Madhavji is the founder of Dream N Hustle Media, a renowned PR firm launched in 2015 that boasts of a wide range of celebrity clientele and global talent

By Belal Tarique Published: Wed 3 May 2023, 11:03 AM

India is now a familiar playground for some of the world’s biggest artists who keep visiting the sub-continent from time to time. With the touring season upon us, we can’t help but spotlight one such impressive personality within the music and live events space who has been silently acing her game in an authentic entrepreneurial style.

Best known for her strategic collaborations for global celebrities visiting India from time to time, Jashoda Madhavji is the one responsible for getting Shahrukh Khan and Dua Lipa together for a tête-à-tête when the latter performed in India for the very first time, Malaika Arora and Post Malone to jam together on the global icon’s maiden tour, Just Sul to integrate with DJ Snake on stage, Yohan Blake to collaborate with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez on the sportstars’ maiden visit to India to getting AR Rahman and Bryan Adams in a room together. She also orchestrated Tamannaah Bhatia turning muse for veteran make-up artist Bobbi Brown’s maiden masterclass in India and got the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Tara Sutaria to Russell Peter’s sold-out shows in the region.

Noteworthily, she has also helmed the publicity for international festivals and world tours like Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour, Ed Sheeran Divide World Tour, James Blunt After Love World Tour, SHM One Last World Tour, Bryan Adams Ultimate World Tour, Russell Peters Deported World Tour, Superwoman How To Be A Bawse Tour, Above & Beyond Trance Around The World, Armin Van Buuren ASOT 600, ADE Global Sessions, Tomorrowland, Don’t Let Daddy Know, Future Music Festival, Ultra Music Festival, Sensation White, One Humanity Live amongst others.

Here's celebrating the media power house and taking a closer at who she really is:

- She is globally recognised as the go-to person when it comes to reputation and media management in India for entertainment, music, celebrities and IPs.

- She is the founder of Dream N Hustle Media, a renowned PR firm launched in 2015 that boasts of a wide range of celebrity clientele and global talent.

- She has worked for large format publicity firms such as Vaishnavi Corporate Communications, MSL Group, Clea Public Relations, Weber Shandwick before venturing out on her own.

- She is the granddaughter of the freedom fighter and veteran portrait photographer, Ranjit Madhavji of Hamilton Studios.

- She has pursued her masters in dramatics from Trinity College of London as well as economics, literature and politics.

- She has been in the business of media and marketing for over two and a half decades.

- She enjoys spirituality and social service in her free time.

- She was abandoned by her parents when she was a child and has been single handedly raised by her aunt, Ajita Madhavji.

Belal Tarique is the content strategist at Teamology Softech and Media Private Limited.