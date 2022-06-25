Jashanmal launches brand-new showroom at Dubai Hills Mall

Published: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 10:53 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Jun 2022, 11:15 AM

Jashanmal inaugurated its new flagship showroom in Dubai Hills Mall recently. The 10,000-square feet store has housed some famous names in its multi-brand portfolio.

The products have been curated from around the world to meet the expectations and aspirations of every customer from different generations. The new stores have incorporated a layout which provides customers with an array of choices, brands and access each time they visit the store.

The store will incorporate big brands from various categories, including fragrances from Dr Vranjes, Locherber Milano, and Teatro, fine porcelain dinnerware by Dankotuwa, and casual dining options from Porland. Other leading cookware collections from Fissler, Le Creuset, Silampos, and Berghoff, will be showcased along with the legacy appliances, including DeLonghi, Jura, and Nespresso coffee machines and trusted kitchen appliances from Kenwood, Blendtec, Bertazzoni and many more available in store. The store will also have the best luggage options from Porsche Design, Victorinox, Piquadro, Delsey, Echolac and Kipling.

Jashanmal has also adopted various digital strategies, creating an omnichannel experience for the customer through its online portals that offer thousands of product options.

Housing close to 100 brands, of which 30 are exclusive to the region, Jashanmal is unwavering in its ethos of providing innovation and value whilst catering to the ever-changing styles and demands of customers.