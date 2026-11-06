Jashanmal brings global home robotics brand ECOVACS to the UAE

Jashanmal Group, the retailer that has served consumers across the region for more than a century, has announced the launch of ECOVACS, one of the world's leading home robotics brands, across selected stores in the UAE and on Jashanmal.com.

The partnership marks Jashanmal's entry into the rapidly growing smart home appliance market, bringing intelligent, AI-powered home care solutions to consumers through its retail, distribution and e-commerce network. ECOVACS products are now available at selected stores across the UAE.

For generations, Jashanmal has connected customers across the region with trusted global brands and innovative products. The introduction of ECOVACS reflects the Group's continued commitment to responding to evolving consumer needs and bringing new technologies closer to customers.

The newly launched portfolio showcases ECOVACS' latest innovations in home robotics, offering intelligent cleaning solutions for floors, windows and pools. Leading the range is the flagship X11 OMNI, alongside the latest-generation DEEBOT T90 PRO OMNI. The portfolio also includes the WINBOT W2S OMNI window-cleaning robot, the DEEBOT T50S PRO OMNI, T30C PRIME OMNI, N20e PLUS and the ULTRAMARINE P1 robotic pool cleaner.

Commenting on the launch, Shuja Jashanmal, CEO of Jashanmal Group, said: "For generations, families across the region have trusted Jashanmal to bring world-class brands and meaningful innovation into their homes. As consumer lifestyles evolve and technology becomes increasingly integrated into everyday living, we remain committed to introducing products that enhance convenience, efficiency and quality of life. The launch of ECOVACS marks an exciting new chapter for the Group as we expand the rapidly growing home robotics category, bringing intelligent AI-powered solutions to consumers in our stores across the UAE. Through this partnership, we continue our legacy of identifying the innovations that matter most and making them more accessible to our customers."

Irene Wang, regional retail manager at ECOVACS, said: "We are excited to partner with Jashanmal to bring ECOVACS closer to consumers across the UAE through its trusted retail and distribution network. Today's consumers are more globally connected, well-travelled and informed than ever before, with a growing expectation that the latest innovations available around the world should also be available in their homes. The UAE is a market that embraces new technology quickly, driven by a strong appetite for smart living solutions that enhance convenience and quality of life. Through our AI-powered floor, window and pool cleaning solutions, we aim to make advanced robotics an effortless part of everyday living. Together with Jashanmal, we look forward to bringing intelligent innovation and exceptional home experiences to households across the UAE."

ECOVACS joins the Jashanmal portfolio with AI-powered technology designed to simplify household cleaning. From powerful suction and self-cleaning mops to automated maintenance and AI-driven obstacle recognition, its products aim to reduce the time and effort required for everyday home care.

Designed for different household needs in the UAE, the range caters to residents of high-rise apartments and family villas, as well as homes with pets and pools. Whether complementing professional cleaning services or managing day-to-day upkeep, ECOVACS solutions help consumers spend less time on household chores.

The in-store experience plays a key role in the partnership, allowing customers to see the products in action, compare models and receive guidance on product selection, installation and maintenance. Through Jashanmal's retail network, consumers can explore how home robotics can support their everyday needs.

ECOVACS products are now available at selected Jashanmal stores and online at Jashanmal.com.