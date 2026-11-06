Jashanmal Books presents Bridging the Gulf at Sharjah International Book Fair 2026

Books have been part of Jashanmal since its first store opened in Basra in 1919. More than a century later, Jashanmal Books is at the 45th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF) with Bridging the Gulf: The Remaking of the India-UAE Relationship by former Indian Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Suri, a title it is distributing in the UAE. The book is on prominent display at the Jashanmal stand in Hall 6, Stalls L1, L2, L3 and L23, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Rao Sahib Jashanmal’s first store in Basra sold books, newspapers and stationery in what was then a busy trading port. As the Group grew across the Gulf, books and publications remained part of what Jashanmal offered its customers. Today, Jashanmal Books carries that legacy as an independent business. It distributes titles from publishers across genres and age groups, along with syndicated publications, and serves readers across the UAE through its bookstores and online channels.

Commenting on the partnership, Shuja Jashanmal, CEO of Jashanmal Group, said: "Books are where Jashanmal began. When Rao Sahib Jashanmal opened our first store in Basra in 1919, books and newspapers were on the shelves, and that has stayed with us through every generation of the family. Jashanmal Books is a part of our history we are very proud of, and the Sharjah International Book Fair is a natural place to bring that history together with the readers of today. Bridging the Gulf is a fitting title for us. It tells the story of India and the Gulf, and Jashanmal’s own story has been part of that journey for over a hundred years. We are pleased to bring it to readers across the UAE."

Bridging the Gulf draws on Suri’s experience as India’s Ambassador to the UAE from 2016 to 2019, interviews with key participants and extensive archival research. It examines the historical commercial links between western India and the Gulf, the role of the Indian rupee in regional trade, the significance of the gold trade and the political considerations that influenced relations between the two countries. Part diplomatic memoir and part historical account, it brings to life the personalities, negotiations and historical forces behind a partnership that today includes approximately 4.5 million Indians living in the UAE.

Speaking about the book, Navdeep Suri, author of Bridging the Gulf: The Remaking of the India-UAE Relationship and former Indian Ambassador to the UAE, said: "India and the UAE share a relationship that is much older and deeper than its contemporary strategic and economic dimensions might suggest. For centuries, the Arabian Sea connected our communities through trade, migration and cultural exchange. In writing Bridging the Gulf, I wanted to bring together these historical connections with the diplomatic developments and personalities that have shaped the relationship in recent years. I hope the book offers readers a deeper appreciation of how this partnership came to be and why it matters so profoundly to both countries."

The book launch is scheduled for November 7, 2026, at 4:30pm at Al Fikr Hall, Expo Centre Sharjah. Beyond the fair, Jashanmal Books is handling distribution of the title, which is already available at major bookstores across the country and through Jashanmal’s online channels.

Through its continued engagement with the publishing and literary landscape, Jashanmal remains committed to bringing readers closer to stories, ideas and perspectives that inform, inspire and connect communities.

For more information, visit www.jashanmal.com.