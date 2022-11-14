Japanese Film Weekend to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE

Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 4:05 PM Last updated: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 4:08 PM

The Consulate General of Japan in Dubai celebrates the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE with the Japanese Film Weekend, presented in collaboration with the Sharjah Art Foundation and The Japan Foundation. Tokyo Story (1953) by Yasujiro Ozu, a classic story of a family, is to be screened on November 19 in the Japanese language with English and Arabic subtitles. The film screening will begin at 8 pm in the open-air Mirage City Cinema, Al Mureijah Square. The screening is open to all and free to attend tickets are complimentary. However, proof of booking is required.