Japanese ambassador hosts alumni gathering for JCCP and JOGMEC trainees

Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, hosted a reception at his residence on November 5, 2025, for alumni of the training programmes conducted by the Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy (JCCP) and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

For over three decades, these programmes have trained nearly 2,000 professionals, significantly contributing to the development of human resources in the UAE’s energy sector.

The evening brought together alumni from ADNOC and representatives of Japanese energy companies, renewing friendships and reinforcing the long-standing ties between the two nations.