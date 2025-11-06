  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 06, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 15, 1447 | Fajr 05:10 | DXB overcast.png34.3°C

Japanese ambassador hosts alumni gathering for JCCP and JOGMEC trainees

Event celebrates over three decades of Japan–UAE collaboration in energy training and human resource development

Published: Thu 6 Nov 2025, 12:49 PM

Top Stories

Ancient boats, blue Qurans: How UAE's National Museum is building future for its past

Ancient boats, blue Qurans: How UAE's National Museum is building future for its past

Don't even think about cheating: Rules and penalties that every student needs to know

Don't even think about cheating: Rules and penalties that every student needs to know

Dubai-based Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away; family issues statement

Dubai-based Indian travel influencer Anunay Sood passes away; family issues statement

Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, hosted a reception at his residence on November 5, 2025, for alumni of the training programmes conducted by the Japan Cooperation Center for Petroleum and Sustainable Energy (JCCP) and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

Recommended For You

Marrakech Film Festival: Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to receive special honours

Marrakech Film Festival: Guillermo del Toro, Jodie Foster to receive special honours

'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' actress Diane Ladd dies at 89

'Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore' actress Diane Ladd dies at 89

Philippines: Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 140; 127 missing after devastating floods

Philippines: Typhoon Kalmaegi kills 140; 127 missing after devastating floods

RAK Police sees over 11% increase in emergency calls during Q3 2025

RAK Police sees over 11% increase in emergency calls during Q3 2025

Two Gurus, One Message: Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai celebrates faith, freedom, and humanity

Two Gurus, One Message: Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar Dubai celebrates faith, freedom, and humanity

 

For over three decades, these programmes have trained nearly 2,000 professionals, significantly contributing to the development of human resources in the UAE’s energy sector.

The evening brought together alumni from ADNOC and representatives of Japanese energy companies, renewing friendships and reinforcing the long-standing ties between the two nations.