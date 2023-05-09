Japan witnesses surge of visitors at ATM 2023

Published: Tue 9 May 2023, 10:35 AM

The Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2023 concluded with increased interests in Japan among the travel trade professionals in the Middle East. More than 2,100 exhibitors and representatives from over 150 countries took part in the landmark edition, which was hosted at Dubai World Trade Centre. During the four-day event, numerous agents visited the stand with a high level of engagement among visitors.

The eminent difference in this year's ATM was the large number of specific inquiries by the agents about hotels and touristic attractions for their customers who are planning to visit Japan. In the past participation at the ATM, there were more travel agents requesting rather general inquiries; for example, if there are any places to visit other than Tokyo, Kyoto and Osaka, or what we can do in Japan in general. The objectives of the business meetings at the ATM have evolved from general inquiries to more specific consultation, and Japan is beginning to be considered as a good candidate for leisure travel destination.

Daisuke Kobayashi, executive director — JNTO Dubai Office, said: "Nine co-exhibitors, mainly tour operators, participated at the Japan stand, and they were able to communicate directly with the travel agents for their specific inquiries. The biggest gain for us is that we were able to provide the platform where the travel agents and the Japanese counter-parts to build new business relationships."

With the recent relaxation of visa application procedures for short-term stay for the residents of UAE and Saudi Arabia and the introduction of the visa waiver program for Qatari nationals by the passport pre-registration, and the resumption of more direct flights from the Middle East to Japan, etc., the tourism infrastructure has been continuing to improve, with the Covid-19 related border controls lifted as of April 29.

"JNTO is planning to implement various promotions so that 2023 will be the year of a major leap forward for Japan in the Middle East market to meet the rapidly growing market demand. I witnessed the positive response of the first move," Kobayashi added.