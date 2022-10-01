Japan to welcome international visitors beginning October

Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:20 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 2:44 PM

The Government of Japan announced a policy of resuming entry of individual travellers for tourism purposes beginning on October 11. The Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) looks forward to welcoming individual inbound travellers back to Japan with the long-awaited lifting of entry restrictions. The resumption of individual travel to Japan, visa waivers, and the elimination of the daily arrival cap will allow international visitors to enjoy Japan in more ways than in the past two-and-a-half years.

Kobayashi Daisuke, executive director, JNTO Dubai office, said: “The Middle East is positioned as one of the 22 strategic international markets targeted by the JNTO. Since the opening of the JNTO Dubai office in November 2021, we have been eagerly awaiting and busy preparing for the day when international visitors can return to Japan with relaxed entry restrictions. This year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the UAE.

I am looking forward to seeing as many people as possible from the Middle East visit Japan in the coming months and year.”

Seino Satoshi, president at JNTO, said: “The Japanese government has at last announced the resumption of individual travel for tourism purposes, visa waivers, and the elimination of the daily arrival cap. I am incredibly pleased to finally welcome back individual travellers after coping with the pandemic during a wait of two-and-a-half years. In response to the announcement, JNTO will be doing everything we can to provide you with the latest information on coming to Japan so that many tourists can visit and journey throughout our country.”