Japan sees continued growth in GCC visitors in 2025

Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) announced strong growth in visitor arrivals to Japan in 2025, with the GCC market outperforming as demand for premium and experience-driven travel expands.

According to JNTO’s latest figures, the total number of international visitors to Japan reached 42,683,837 in 2025, representing a 15.8 per cent increase year-on-year and a record annual total. At the same time, visitor arrivals from the six GCC countries reached 55,924, reflecting a 25.2 per cent increase compared to the previous year, outperforming overall global growth. This highlights growing interest in Japan among travellers from the Gulf region.

As global demand for travel to Japan expands, the GCC market is emerging as a key growth market for high-value tourism, with travelers seeking immersive cultural experiences, nature, luxury hospitality, wellness, and seasonal attractions.

The positive trend extended into 2026, with demand remaining strong across global markets. In March, international visitor arrivals increased by 3.5 per cent year-on-year, supported by the cherry blossom season.

Interest from GCC travellers also remains high, supported by Japan’s diverse seasonal attractions, rich cultural heritage, breathtaking natural landscapes, and improved air connectivity. JNTO’s ongoing promotional initiatives in the GCC market have also contributed to the growing awareness of Japan as a premium destination offering high-quality experiences, comfort, authenticity, and safety.

Discover Japan this summer: A refreshing escape to Hokkaido

As summer approaches, Japan offers GCC travelers an ideal combination of cool weather, scenic landscapes, and refined travel experiences. Among the highlights, Hokkaido, Japan’s northernmost island, stands out as one of the country’s most appealing summer destinations, renowned for its vast unspoiled landscapes and a comfortable climate.

Hokkaido is also easily accessible from Tokyo, with a domestic flight of approximately 90 minutes to

New Chitose Airport, offering convenient connections within Japan.While internationally known as one of the world’s leading ski destinations during winter, Hokkaido transforms in summer into a refreshing retreat with mild temperatures and diverse outdoor activities set among lush greenery and national parks.

The picturesque flower fields of Furano and Biei, famous for their lavender and seasonal blooms, create some of Japan’s most iconic summer scenery. Rolling hills covered in vibrant flowers offer visitors a sense of tranquility and openness far removed from busy urban environments.

Hokkaido is also home to volcanic lakes, hot springs, and pristine wilderness areas. Its rural landscapes, including open farms and pastoral scenery, also offer a peaceful and authentic countryside experience.

In regions such as Lake Akan and the Niseko Area, visitors can enjoy private resort stays and wellness experiences in a peaceful natural environment. In addition, Hokkaido is deeply connected to the culture of the indigenous Ainu people, offering opportunities to discover traditions, craftsmanship, and history shaped by harmony with nature.

The region is equally celebrated for its outstanding culinary experiences, from fresh seafood and premium local produce to rich dairy products such as fresh milk and soft-serve ice cream, specialties of Hokkaido. In Sapporo, visitors can also enjoy a diverse food scene, including Muslim-friendly options such as halal wagyu ramen, allowing travelers to experience local flavors with confidence.

Combining natural beauty, culture, comfort, and gastronomy, Hokkaido is an ideal summer destination for families, luxury travelers, and those seeking a relaxing and enriching seasonal escape.

Daisuke Kobayashi, executive director, JNTO Dubai Office, said: "We are delighted to see continued strong interest in travel to Japan from the GCC. Japan offers a wide variety of experiences throughout all four seasons, allowing visitors to discover something new with every visit. Particularly during the summer season, Hokkaido is one of the destinations we highly recommend to travelers from the GCC, offering a cool climate, rich natural surroundings, outdoor activities, high-quality cuisine, and accommodation. JNTO will continue working closely with partners across the GCC to strengthen awareness of Japan and provide reliable information and comfortable travel experiences. We look forward to welcoming more visitors from the GCC in the future."

JNTO will continue its promotional activities in cooperation with local stakeholders and partners across the GCC.

For more information on traveling to Japan and the latest updates, please visit: www.japan.travel/en/