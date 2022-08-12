Jalan-Kalrock Consortium selects IBS Software to power Jet Airways' passenger services

Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 12:31 PM

The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium has selected IBS Software to power the relaunch of Jet Airways. This selection will provide a range of technology platforms to support Jet Airways’ relaunch as a people-focused airline for the digital age. As technology partner, IBS Software will deliver cutting-edge capabilities in passenger service systems (PSS) encompassing bookings, inventory and revenue management, departure control system, loyalty management, as well as a latest generation website and mobile app, designed to optimise the entire passenger and retail experience.

Sanjiv Kapoor, CEO, Jet Airways, said: "Jet Airways is coming back determined to take technology, services, and customer experience to a new level. Technology with a human touch is at the heart of everything we want to achieve, starting with getting the basics right by addressing recurring pain-points in the customer journey, both online and at the airports, while also addressing the pain-points commonly faced by airline staff. In IBS Software we found an ideal partner with the experience and expertise required to deliver the technology platforms and collaboration that will help us deliver on our promise to bring back an even better Jet Airways to those eagerly awaiting its relaunch, as we enter an exciting new era for the airline.”

Anand Krishnan, CEO, IBS Software, said: “Jet Airways is one of India’s most-loved airlines and it is an absolute privilege to play a part in its highly anticipated relaunch. Air passengers in India will not only regain a hugely popular brand, but will also benefit from Jet Airways’ vision to use cutting-edge technology to become a people-focused, customer-first airline updated for the digital age. Jet Airways is committed to putting technology at the heart of its entire operations, and we’re thrilled to partner with their visionary team to continue to change the face of the airline experience in India and beyond.”

Jet Airways is set to relaunch commercial operations in September 2022.

