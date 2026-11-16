JAECOO partners with ‘The Hunger Games’ to drive hybrid mobility and customer community in UAE

JAECOO, part of the OMODA & JAECOO automotive group, has announced a partnership with the upcoming film ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,’ bringing global entertainment and automotive innovation together as the brand strengthens its presence in the UAE and expands its hybrid vehicle offerings.

Under the campaign theme “Break the rules. Begin a new era.”, the partnership will introduce a series of customer community activities in the UAE, including exclusive movie screenings, themed showroom experiences and test-drive initiatives designed to connect the brand with existing owners and prospective buyers.

The initiative comes as OMODA & JAECOO continues to expand its customer base and develop a more established, locally adapted operational ecosystem in the UAE.

Bringing global entertainment to UAE customers

As the official automotive partner of ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping,’ scheduled for theatrical release on November 20, 2026, JAECOO aims to connect the film’s themes of courage, individuality and challenging conventions with its approach to vehicle design and technology.

In the UAE, the brand plans to invite key opinion leaders (KOLs), prospective customers and existing vehicle owners to an exclusive Hunger Games-themed movie screening, creating opportunities for engagement beyond traditional automotive marketing.

Hybrid technology supporting UAE mobility needs

The partnership also highlights JAECOO’s focus on hybrid mobility as UAE motorists increasingly consider vehicles that combine fuel efficiency, driving performance and extended range.

JAECOO’s Super Hybrid System (SHS) incorporates hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) technologies, offering different solutions for daily commuting and longer journeys.

Its SHS-H technology combines smooth, efficient driving with responsive performance, while SHS-P focuses on three core strengths: high power, low energy consumption and long combined driving range.

In the UAE, the JAECOO J7 SHS has become an important model in the brand’s hybrid portfolio. The plug-in hybrid SUV delivers 328 horsepower, offers up to 120 kilometres of electric driving range and has a combined driving range of approximately 1,200 kilometres.

The JAECOO J8 SHS further expands the group’s hybrid offering, delivering 600 horsepower and a combined driving range of up to 1,300 kilometres, alongside premium SUV technology and features. The group also plans to introduce Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP) technology in the UAE.

UAE deliveries surpass 7,000 units

Beyond the entertainment partnership, OMODA & JAECOO is continuing to strengthen its UAE operations through seven showrooms across the country, customer services and after-sales infrastructure.

After surpassing 6,000 cumulative vehicle deliveries in September 2026, OMODA & JAECOO has now exceeded 7,000 vehicle deliveries in the UAE, marking another significant step in its local expansion.