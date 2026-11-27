Fifty Indian women living in the UAE were honoured at the sixth IWD Awards on Saturday, November 21, at Zabeel Ladies Club in Dubai. They were selected from more than 600 community nominations through public voting and a jury round. Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan and Dr E. Vishnu Vardhan Reddy, consul-general of India in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, joined more than 500 guests at the ceremony, along with Dr Alpna Mittal, founder of Health with Alpna and spouse of Dr Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE.

Indian Women in Dubai (IWD) launched the awards in 2021 to publicly recognise women whose work in business, health, education and the community often goes unseen. Across six seasons, the awards have now honoured more than 250 women.

"When we held Season 1 in 2021, I had never organised an event in my life. I just knew women here were doing extraordinary things and nobody was saying thank you, out loud, by name," said Reema Mahajan, founder of IWD. "Six seasons later, we have thanked 250+ women, and this year nominations doubled. In the UAE's Year of Family, that matters. Most of these women are building careers and raising families at the same time, and they deserve to hear their names said in a room."

Gauahar Khan told the audience: "Now women don't need validation because what they do, they know. We need the self-confidence, we need the belief in ourselves. And if you get fellow women to feel that and to talk about it, that's the icing on the cake, and that's exactly what Reema has built."

Dr Reddy linked women's leadership to India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. "It has to be development by women and led by women if we really want to achieve Viksit Bharat," he said.

The evening featured a ramp walk by cancer survivors and a performance by children of determination inspired by the film Taare Zameen Par. IWD members also walked in fashion showcases by Studio Blue and The Arab Crab, where 15 finalists received trophies.

Nominations for IWD Awards Season 7 will open in January 2027.