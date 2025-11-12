Italy secures third place among the UAE’s top jewellery exporters

Italy has consolidated its position as one of the leading global exporters of jewellery and gemstones, with exports to the UAE reaching €836.9 million in the first seven months of 2025. Holding a 7.9 per cent market share, Italy ranks as the third-largest jewellery exporter to the Emirates. The 13.72 per cent year-on-year increase reflects steady regional demand for Italian products and continued trade growth between the two countries.

Italy’s jewellery sector will be represented at Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD) 2025, taking place from November 11–13 at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City. The Italian Pavilion, organised by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will bring together 30 Italian companies showcasing innovations in design, materials, and technology.

The exhibition will include a dedicated Italian Jewellery Lounge aimed at supporting dialogue between manufacturers, buyers, and industry stakeholders across the region.

“Italy’s participation in JGTD Dubai reflects the strength of our bilateral trade relations and our shared commitment to innovation and quality,” said Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE. “Italian companies bring a heritage of design and production that aligns with the UAE’s position as a global centre for luxury trade.”

The UAE remains a key gateway for the international jewellery sector, supported by growing consumer demand, tourism, and competitive business conditions. According to the World Gold Council, the UAE ranked fifth globally in gold jewellery demand in Q2 2024, reaching nearly 40 tonnes. Dubai’s status as a global trading hub continues to attract jewellery manufacturers and exporters seeking regional and international growth opportunities.

“The UAE is an important destination for Italian jewellery exports, which remain a leading category in this market,” said Valerio Soldani, trade commissioner, Italian Trade Agency in the UAE. “JGTD provides a relevant platform for Italian companies to connect with regional partners and explore future opportunities for cooperation.”

As part of ITA’s wider efforts to strengthen international business collaboration, JGTD 2025 is among the official events supported under OpportunItaly, the business acceleration programme promoted by the Italian Trade Agency and the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The initiative connects international buyers and distributors with Italian companies through targeted business-matching tools and sector-focused activities.

Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD) has become a key international event for the jewellery and gemstone sector, drawing exhibitors, suppliers, and buyers from across global markets.

The Italian Pavilion (Stand SC20) will be featured at Jewellery, Gem & Technology in Dubai (JGTD), taking place from November 11 to 13, 2025, at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo City.

More information is available at opportunitaly.gov.