Italy Pavilion to host Leonardo #T-TeC Space contest

As part of Italy Pavilion’s education events, Italy-headquartered aerospace company Leonardo, together with its joint venture Telespazio, is bringing to Expo 2020 Dubai an important appointment for participants. For those curious about the #T-TeC contest, this is an open innovation activity dedicated to all students and researchers from universities and research departments all over the world – this year at its third edition – aimed to valorise the ideas and intuition of young people, promoting development and technological innovation in the space sector and imagining the technologies that will mark the near future.

“Developing new space technologies allows us to better understand the changes taking place on our own planet, and contribute to a sustainable development”, explained Luigi Pasquali, coordinator of Leonardo space activities and CEO of Telespazio. “Innovating in space technology means investing in sustainability, but it is also true that innovation needs to be addressed to sustainability in space, to avoid over-crowded orbits that could put at risk satellite services our lives rely on” he added.

The appointment is scheduled for today at 11am in Italy Pavilion’s amphitheatre, and students and researchers will be free to ask about #T-TeC2021 contest. The agenda includes important personalities and subject matter experts including Sultan Al Zeidi, principle engineer – Communications and Electrical Systems, Department of Space Missions at UAE Space Agency, Pasquali, coordinator of Leonardo space activities and CEO of Telespazio, Pierpaolo Gambini, senior vice president Innovation and IP for Leonardo, Marco Brancati, chief technology innovation officer for Telespazio, Massimo Claudio Comparini, CEO of Thales Alenia Space Italia and Michèle Lavagna, tenured professor in flight dynamics, scientific sector, Department for Aerospace Science and Technology of the Politecnico di Milano.

The event will be moderated by the famous Italian scientific journalist and writer Emilio Cozzi. The event can also be followed live on Italy Pavilion social networks.