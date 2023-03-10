Consulate of Italy celebrates Design Day in Dubai with Carlo Ratti and Rashid bin Shabib and discusses urban planning towards Expo Roma 2030

From L-R- Professor Carlo Ratti; Francesca Dell’Apa, deputy consul-general of Italy; Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE; Khadija Al Bastaki, senior vice-president of d3 – Dubai Design District; Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul-General of Italy to Dubai and Rashid bin Shabib

The Consulate of Italy celebrated Italian Design Day at Dubai Design District on March 9, with professor Carlo Ratti, director of the SEANSEable City Lab at MIT and founder of CRA-Carlo Ratti Association, and Rashid bin Shabib, urbanist and editor of Brownbook.

Professor Ratti with bin Shabib

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of the Republic of Italy to the UAE, highlighted that design is one of the best expressions of made in Italy and a relevant sector for proposing common projects in the name of sustainability: an essential commitment in the year of COP28 in Dubai. The Consul-General of Italy to Dubai and Northern Emirates, Giuseppe Finocchiaro, emphasised how Italian designers and companies develop products, buildings and cities that are increasingly sustainable, as well as capable of combining functional and aesthetic needs.

Ratti and bin Shabib discussed the relationship between natural and artificial, how the pandemic changed the way we live in cities, and how citizens can actively contribute to reshaping them. Ratti is also co-curating the masterplan for Rome’s bid to host Expo 2030, through which the Italian capital proposes itself as a place to jointly identify the urban model of the future.