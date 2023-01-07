Italian Goodness Festival held in Dubai

The Italian institutional bodies involved in the project are the Region of Calabria and Confartigianato Calabria, the Region of Sicily and the Region of Abruzzo.

Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 3:49 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 4:15 PM

The Italian Goodness Festival was organised by the Italian Industry and Commerce Office in the UAE in collaboration with Choithrams on December 30. Among the prominent personalities attending the event were Francesca Dell’Apa, deputy-consul general of Italy, Mauro Marzocchi, secretary general, Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, and Piero Ricotti, former president at Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, along with Kirti Meghnani, head — retail procurement at Choithrams.

The Italian Goodness Festival project consisted of food products of selected Italian companies at 10 Choithrams Group stores. The Italian institutional bodies involved in the project are the Region of Calabria and Confartigianato Calabria, the Region of Sicily and the Region of Abruzzo. Specifically, seven companies for the Region of Calabria, two companies for the Region of Sicily, and four companies for the Region of Abruzzo participated in the project and six more companies from other Italian’s regions. The festival will run until January 17.