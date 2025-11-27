Italian construction and design exports to the UAE rise at Big 5 Global 2025

The Italian Trade Agency (ITA), in collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, highlighted Italy’s growing influence in the UAE’s construction and design sectors. This showcased a strong national presence at Big 5 Global 2025 and Marble & Stone World 2025, held from November 24 to 27, 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

This year, nearly 260+ Italian companies showcased “Made in Italy” expertise in building materials, construction machinery, stone technologies, design solutions, and sustainable innovation. Their presence reflects Italy’s strong commercial relationship with the UAE and its commitment to supporting the region’s long-term urban development objectives.

At Big 5 Global 2025, the Italian Pavilion organised by ITA has brought together 58 exhibitors representing high-performing Italian companies operating in building systems, windows and façades, solar shading, construction technologies, and industrial components. The participation was organised in collaboration with ANIMA Confindustria, UNACEA, FINCO (ACMI, ANFIT, ASSITES, and P.I.L.E.). Italy’s presence this year is further supported by OpportunITALY, the business acceleration programme promoted by ITA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Through a curated buyer club and targeted matchmaking, the initiative enhances commercial opportunities for Italian companies and strengthens connections with the UAE and regional stakeholders.

Simultaneously, at Marble and Stone World 2025, 40 Italian companies coordinated by Confindustria Marmomacchine showcased advanced stone processing machinery, natural stone, engineered surfaces, and design applications.

Italy continues to play an important role in supplying the UAE with high-quality construction materials and technologies. In 2024, Italy exported more than €166 million of building materials and stone products to the UAE. Updated industry data from ANIMA Confindustria shows that Italy’s construction technologies sector remained strong in 2024, with total production reaching €18.69 billion and exports recording €12.38 billion. Employment in the sector remained stable at more than 56,407 employees.

Among all categories, valves and taps recorded the highest performance, reaching €9.55 billion in production and €6.05 billion in exports in 2024, supported by an employment base of 28,000 units. This was followed by equipment and components for thermal plants, which represented the second largest category with €2.90 billion in production, €1.92 billion in exports, and 10,500 employees.

Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the United Arab Emirates, said: “The strong and sustained performance of Italy’s building and stone exports reflects the deep-rooted partnership between Italy and the UAE. Italian craftsmanship, design, and innovation continue to inspire confidence and admiration in the region, perfectly complementing the UAE’s vision for sustainable urban growth and architectural excellence.”

Valerio Soldani, Italian trade commissioner to the UAE and Oman, added: “Big 5 Global and Marble and Stone World remain essential platforms for showcasing Italy’s strength in engineering, industrial systems, and construction technologies. This year, nearly 100 Italian companies will participate across both exhibitions - 58 at Big 5 and 40 at Marble & Stone World - demonstrating the depth of our industrial capability and the continued demand for Italian innovation in the region. Italian companies continue to hold a strong global position, with the construction technologies sector reaching €18.69 billion in production and €12.38 billion in exports in 2024. Our presence in the UAE, supported by initiatives such as OpportunITALY, reflects our long-term commitment to the country’s evolving infrastructure needs and to strengthening commercial ties with partners across the region.”

Alessandro Durante, director external and international relations, ANIMA Confindustria, added: “The Big 5 in Dubai remains where our industry meets the world — a true global crossroads, with the UAE attracting partners and innovators from every continent through its bold vision and ongoing investments. ANIMA Confindustria is proud to work with ITA and the Italian Embassy in the UAE on the organisation of the National Pavilion in the Heavy section, recognising the value of this exhibition and the importance of joining forces to strengthen and showcase Italy’s presence.”

“Big 5 Global Dubai represents a key benchmark for the building envelope and specialised construction sector, emphasises Carla Tomasi, president of the FINCO Federation, within which the Caseitaly project was developed thanks to the commitment of the promoting federated associations Acmi, Anfit, Assites, and Pile. The event is an ideal platform for opening up to international markets and showcasing Italian excellence in a dynamic and well-organised trade fair context.”

Flavio Marabelli, president of Confindustria Marmomacchine, added: “The UAE are a leading market in the natural stone sector and a strategic hub for the whole Middle Eastern area. For this reason, Italy is represented at Marble and Stone World 2025 in Dubai by our Association with 40 of the best known and most reliable producers and processors of marble, granite and natural stone so that manufacturers of machinery, complete plants, tools and complementary products for extraction and transformation of raw blocks into finished products”.

At both exhibitions, the Italian Pavilion featured an extensive lineup of leading manufacturers and innovators in building materials, construction technologies, ceramics, and stone processing. Each company will present products that merge sustainability with aesthetics, hallmarks of the “Made in Italy” tradition, reflecting the country’s ability to combine heritage, creativity, and cutting-edge engineering.