Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE organises networking event in collaboration with Flydubai

On June 14, the event titled 'Destination Sardinia | the best kept secret in the Mediterranean' took place at the Tower Plaza Hotel in Dubai. The networking evening was organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE in collaboration with Flydubai and Olbia Airport and was dedicated to the presentation of hotels and DMCs from Sardinia to local travel agents.
Sardinia has become a very popular destination in the UAE and Flydubai has several routes leading to the Italian island. On June 22, an additional route, the first flight Dubai – Olbia, will be inaugurated. It will be the first scheduled intercontinental connection ever operated in Sardinia and will allow passengers to connect with major destinations around the world.
More than 60 travel agents were present at the event, as well as representatives from Olbia Airport, representatives from the Sardinian tourism association, hotels and DMCs. Before the event, a networking space was created to share information about the facilities, hotels and gifts from Sardinia.
The opening speech was held by Lorenza Pautasso, vice-secretary general of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE and Francesca Dell’Apa, deputy consul-general at the Italian Consulate in Dubai.
Flydubai, represented by Bouchra Naaia, sales manager UAE, highlighted all the routes and benefits of travelling with Flydubai.
Olbia Airport with Mario Garau, head of development as main speaker, provided a view of all the facilities and activities in Sardinia, showing the multiple shades of tourism on this beautiful island. Then, local travel agents could benefit from a detailed presentation of the hotels and DMCs present, including: Delphina Hotels & Resorts, Gabbiano Azzurro Hotel & Suite, Baia Caddinas Hotel Resort & Spa, Felix Hotels and Renata Travel.
After the event, all guests were invited to join a networking evening and dinner at Metro Restaurant inside the hotel.
