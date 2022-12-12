Italian Chamber of Commerce holds ninth edition of Gulf International Congress in Dubai

Lorenzo Fanara, Italy Ambassador to the UAE, awards ‘Studio of the Architect’ to Alessio Belloni for the mega-project of Khor Fakkan

Published: Mon 12 Dec 2022, 12:58 PM

On December 8-9, 2022, the ninth edition of the Gulf International Congress took place, organised by the Italian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), in the UAE.

The two days were marked by the speeches of the most qualified speakers and experts in tax and legal legislation that regulate activities in the country.

According to the organisers, this year the participation record was broken with 543 registered lawyers and accountants, of whom 144 participated live in the works, while 399 followed the Congress simultaneously on Zoom.

The Representatives, i.e. professionals recognised by the chamber, will take up the role of ‘Quality Ambassadors’ of the UAE to Italian companies, whereby trained professionals will advise the firms and accompany them commercially in the UAE with the support of the Chamber.

Stefano Campagna, president of ICC, awards Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, honorary president of the chamber

Two networking evenings were also organised at the end of the respective working days, highlighting the Gala Dinner and Awards which was held at Palazzo Versace Dubai in the presence of 220 guests.

The opening of the evening was held by an official greeting of Lorenzo Fanara, Italy Ambassador to the UAE, and followed by the awards gifted with bronze plaques.

The most-awaited award from the Italian company that particularly distinguished itself in the UAE was the Studio of the Architect Alessio Belloni for the mega-project of Khor Fakkan, which will resume the characteristics of the five Terre and Portofino over an area of ​​605,000 sq m. The award was presented by Fanara and was followed by the awards of the three ‘Best Chamber Representatives of 2022’.

Lawyer Maria Grazia Galeotti awarded by Elena Lorenzini, representative of Italian Ministry

Lawyer Emiliano Russo awarded by Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul-General of Italy in Dubai and the Northern Emirates

Fabrizio Calamassi awarded by Matteo Colombo, Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE

Mauro Marzocchi, secretary general of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in the UAE, introduced Sheikh Mohammed bin Faisal Al Qassimi, honorary president of the chamber, who was awarded for his commitment to the chamber, by Stefano Campagna, president of the chamber, expressing his words of thanks.