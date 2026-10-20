ITA Business Consultants expands UAE presence with Dubai Marina branch

ITA Business Consultants, a provider of company formation services in the UAE, has announced the opening of its new branch at Marina Plaza, Dubai Marina. The expansion reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering corporate services to entrepreneurs, investors and international businesses in the UAE.

The new Dubai Marina office will offer the firm's full range of services, providing clients with support for different requirements related to establishing and managing a business in the UAE. These services include business setup across mainland and free zone jurisdictions, corporate bank account opening assistance, UAE residence visa processing and expert tax advisory covering VAT and corporate tax compliance.

By bringing these services together under one roof, the Dubai Marina office is positioned to provide entrepreneurs, investors and international businesses with access to support for their UAE business requirements. The firm's services cover key areas involved in establishing a business, from selecting an appropriate jurisdiction and setting up a company to obtaining banking assistance and addressing tax compliance requirements.

Daniel Zhao has been appointed to head the new branch, bringing extensive experience in international business structuring and client advisory. His appointment supports the firm's focus on providing professional assistance to clients seeking to establish or develop their business presence in the UAE.

"Dubai continues to be the region's leading destination for international business, and demand for reliable company formation in the UAE has never been stronger," said Andrew Saunders. "With our new Dubai Marina branch, ITA Business Consultants is now even closer to our clients — offering faster, more personalised support for every stage of their business setup journey in the UAE."

The branch opening is part of ITA Business Consultants' wider growth strategy within the GSL group. The group has been advising international clients since 1993 and today operates 14 offices across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The expansion of ITA Business Consultants in Dubai forms part of this broader international presence.