Is it possible to deduce the dynamic function of Kisspeptin-10?

By Shagun Sharma Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 2:42 PM

Kisspeptin-10 is a peptide hormone that belongs to the kisspeptin family. Kisspeptin, a putative neuropeptide released by the hypothalamus, is hypothesized to elicit and initiate the release of Gonadotropin-releasing hormone.

Research suggests Kisspeptin, under the control of the KISS1 gene, may exhibit potential as a regulator of the reproductive system in mammals. Studies suggest Kisspeptin-10, or KP-10, may be the most productive and potent member of the Kisspeptin peptide family [i]. Scientific research suggests that Kisspeptin may play a substantial role in the initial phases of reproductive development.

According to scientific research, it is hypothesized that the inactivation of mutations in the KISS1 gene during the pubertal phase may result in infertility. In contrast, activating mutations in the same gene may lead to the early onset of puberty.

The vocabulary of the four Kisspeptin isoforms is based on the specific amino acids they contain, which are designated as -10, -13, -14, and -54.

Kisspeptin-10 Peptide: Mechanism of Action

Studies suggest the hypothalamus synthesizes Kisspeptin-10 via its arcuate and anteroventral paraventricular nucleus. Through the process of KISS1 gene activation, Kisspeptin-10 molecules form a binding interaction with the KISS1R receptor. The process of subsequent binding leads to the activation of the Phospholipase C pathway, which involves the participation of cells in the hypothalamus.

The existing body of research data suggests the fundamental role of the naturally occuring Kisspeptin compound in the initiation of puberty in mammals [ii]. The absence of the KISS1 gene or an interruption in the synthesis of Kisspeptin has been implicated as a potential predisposing factor for developing hypogonadotropic hypogonadism (HH), researchers suggest.

Notably, research suggests Kisspeptin-10 may play a significant role in various physiological processes such as follicular development, oocyte maturation, ovulation, ovarian steroidogenesis, spermatogenesis, uterus functionality, placental development, and pregnancy.

Given the statement mentioned earlier, it is possible to deduce the dynamic function of Kisspeptin-10 in multiple manners about the reproductive physiology of mammals [iii]. However, further comprehensive investigation is needed to elucidate the underlying mechanism of action of Kisspeptin-10.

Kisspeptin-10 Peptide Properties

Studies suggest Kisspeptin-10 has been suggested as a potent stimulator of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) [iv]. Scientists widely speculate that this neuropeptide, endogenously produced by the hypothalamus, may play a significant role in regulating GnRH.

The available evidence suggests the impact of mutations in the KISS1 gene on the modulation of early or delayed pubertal growth, emphasizing the crucial involvement of Kisspeptin-10.

Moreover, it has been suggested that Kisspeptin-10 may elevate luteinizing hormone (LH) concentrations in both male and female subjects. Therefore, it can be concluded that Kisspeptin-10 may also act as a secretagogue for the luteinizing hormone (LH) [v].

Researchers speculate that among the various isoforms of Kisspeptin, it is noteworthy that KP-10 may exhibit superior potency owing to its comparatively shorter half-life and faster onset of activity post-presentation.

Multiple studies have also speculated that Kisspeptin-10 may activate the Hypothalamic-pituitary-gonadal axis (HPG axis), eliciting neural activity associated with olfaction, fear, anxiety, and sexual arousal [vi].

Research findings imply that Kisspeptin-10 may exhibit promising potential as a mediator connecting nutritional status and fertility. It could potentially elevate testosterone levels in male test subjects.

Comparative Analysis of Kisspeptin-10 and Other Compounds Kisspeptin-10 Peptide versus HCG

Studies suggest both Kisspeptin-10 and HCG have been speculated to enhance the secretion of gonadotropic hormones. Nevertheless, Kisspeptin-10 has long been regarded as a superior alternative to HCG in its potential to mitigate symptoms often associated with conditions like testicular atrophy.

There is prevailing speculation that Kisspeptin-10 may exhibit superior efficacy in maintaining testosterone levels compared to Chorionic Gonadotropin (HCG). Research suggests this mechanism operates through pituitary gland communication, which may stimulate testosterone production, subsequently leading to an augmentation in sperm count.

Kisspeptin-10 Peptide versus Gonadorelin Peptide

Researchers speculate Kisspeptin-10 and Gonadorelin may both be integral components in regulating reproductive physiology. Studies suggest Kisspeptin-10, a neuropeptide originating from the hypothalamus, acts as a stimulant for the secretion of gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH), which in turn may triggers the release of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH).

On the contrary, Gonadorelin is an analog of Gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH). Hence, research suggests the presence of Gonadorelin may induce direct stimulation of LH and FSH release.

However, scientists hypothesize that by presenting Kisspeptin-10, the organism may autonomously synthesize Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone (GnRH) following a gentle stimulation with KP-10.

