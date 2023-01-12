Is it back? InsuranceMarket.ae shares its views on Covid-19 and health insurance

New year, new alert? With a recently reported rise in daily Covid-19 cases both here in the UAE and across the globe, we wondered whether this was something to be concerned about and if any new strain would start to put a strain on our lives again.

We asked the experts at InsuranceMarket.ae to share their views.

“Like many other viruses, Covid-19 continues to mutate and create new versions of itself,” said Rachel Al Mughairi, chief engagement officer at InsuranceMarket.ae. “Viruses by their very nature do not entirely die out but change their DNA, so we have to accept them as a part of daily life, see them as an existential threat, and learn how to protect ourselves through preventative measures. Education and awareness are two tools we can have in our “anti-Covid kit”: the third is good health insurance. The good news is there’s a lot of great products out there now to choose from,” she concluded.

Avinash Babur, CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae, commented: “The health insurance landscape has evolved since the pandemic. Insurers have expanded their policy wordings to incorporate many more covers and benefits as standard and revamped their value propositions to offer a great range of extras. Despite these enhancements, the cover remains surprisingly affordable and more people are now seeing the value of having comprehensive medical insurance, especially when they can avail of added services like nutritional advice, fitness features and money off health monitoring gadgets. Consumers are choosing to make health a priority and are prepared to pay for that,” he added.

