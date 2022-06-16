Is 2022 the end of crypto?

2022! What a year it's been for cryptocurrencies, and we're just halfway through. We assumed this would be the year when the crypto landscape would transform for the better. Regrettably, this was not the case. While we're still reeling from the catastrophic crypto meltdown, we can't help but wonder about the following; is 2022 the end of crypto? If not, when will the crypto market go up in 2022?

To make the most out of the situation and gauge what’s going on, we need to evaluate a significant indicator, and that is the fear and greed Index. This is a tool for assessing stock market fluctuations and determining whether equities and upcoming crypto events in 2022 are priced appropriately or not. The idea behind the hypothesis is that extreme fear tends to push down prices, whereas excessive greed has the opposite effect.

Enthusiasts who have followed the markets for years can differentiate whether the investors give in to the fear. Prabhdeep Singh, one of the enthusiasts and an optimist, stated: “Once retail investors start experiencing the loss, it creates panic and a rush in the market. The rest follow the trail and shift the narrative completely towards fear. Investments are always risky but every investment whether it is a dollar or a million, needs to be backed up by thorough research.”

After the massive upheaval of Luna Terra and Bitcoin hitting $25K, speculative assumptions were circulating on the internet about how Bitcoin will eventually tank to zero, altcoins would be a hoax, and the market would be entirely devoid of liquidity. Singh being an avid investor from the early Bitcoin days has seen these waves in the market. According to him, fear captivates the market at regular intervals. Institutional investors who believe in fundamentals wouldn’t budge. It’s the fear instilled in retail investors that makes the market move.

In a recent IG session, when someone asked, is 2022 the end of crypto?, Singh stated that, “This bear run might be the end for some fundamentally weak or over-hyped crypto projects but definitely not for the top coins and fundamentally strong projects. I can’t comment on any specific coin but I truly believe that the technology behind crypto i.e. blockchain, will be the backbone of the internet and all the businesses will sooner or later make the switch to it. Decentralisation via blockchain would most definitely prevail.”

So, you can now go and start your research on projects or coins you’re willing to invest into and reassure yourself that the industry cannot die overnight. Yes, the road to recovery would be tough. 2022 clearly is not the year crypto investors were hoping for. Also, possibilities are high that we won’t be able to see the bitcoin touching $100K levels in 2022. Nevertheless, crypto markets are highly volatile and unpredictable at the same time. Charts are just like lifelines; they can never just go in one direction. Ups and downs are inevitable; individuals who are a part of the bigger picture will remain, while the rest exit at a loss.

So if someone ever poses a question, is 2022 the end of crypto? What would you have to say?