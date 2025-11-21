  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Fri, Nov 21, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 30, 1447 | Fajr 05:19 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.1°C

IQ Global Education Fair 2025 celebrates remarkable success in Dubai

The event attracted an impressive number of students and parents, providing a dynamic platform to connect directly with representatives

Published: Fri 21 Nov 2025, 12:02 PM

Top Stories

No Dh5,000 salary requirement for personal loans: Will UAE banks lend to all residents?

No Dh5,000 salary requirement for personal loans: Will UAE banks lend to all residents?

Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Dubai Shopping Festival to begin on December 5; prizes up to Dh400,000

Khan Younis venue, dabke: How UAE prepares for mass Gaza Eid Al Etihad wedding

Khan Younis venue, dabke: How UAE prepares for mass Gaza Eid Al Etihad wedding

nThe 14th annual IQ Global Education Fair, held on November 8, 2025, at the Mövenpick Hotel, Dubai, has been hailed as a tremendous success. The event attracted an impressive number of students and parents, providing a dynamic platform to connect directly with representatives from prestigious universities around the world.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes, engage in personalised discussions with admissions officers, and gain valuable insights to guide their academic decisions. The fair proved to be an invaluable resource for students seeking expert advice on university applications, scholarship opportunities, and admission procedures.

Recommended For You

After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

After UAE, Archer to launch flying taxi service in Saudi Arabia

DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

DXB traffic at 70.1 million in first 9 months; 2 mishandled bags per 1,000 guests

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Dubai announces Eid Al Etihad holiday for public sector

Leaders Arsenal face uncertainty as Gabriel injury clouds Spurs clash

Leaders Arsenal face uncertainty as Gabriel injury clouds Spurs clash

Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™: Dubai’s New Rally Towel Tradition Begins

Baseball United × TSUNAGARU TOWEL™: Dubai’s New Rally Towel Tradition Begins

 

For those who missed this year’s event, IQ Education Consultants continues to offer expert guidance and dedicated support to help students secure admission to top global universities.

Embark on your academic journey with IQ Education Consultants — your trusted gateway to global success.