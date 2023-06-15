InZone announces partnership with myAlfred to offer discounted business setup services

An alliance to bring greater value to entrepreneurs looking for professional business setup assistance in the UAE

Published: Thu 15 Jun 2023, 4:02 PM

In a move that promises to make business setup services more accessible and cost-effective in the UAE, InZone, a corporate services provider based in Dubai, has embarked on a strategic partnership with myAlfred, an extensive rewards platform, exclusively curated for the customers of InsuranceMarket.ae, a highly reputed insurance platform in the UAE.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to formally establish the partnership during a grand ceremony. The occasion signalled the start of a synergistic collaboration aimed at making InZone's affordable business setup services accessible to a larger audience through myAlfred's robust platform.

The event also witnessed the signing of another MOU to promote the offerings of JustPOA, a brand of InZone, and a leading power of attorney service provider in the UAE. Having incorporated an entirely remote process, JustPOA has changed the traditional approach where an individual makes frequent visits to law firms and typing centres to prepare a POA.

Sharjeel Akhtar, director of business development and operations at InZone, said: "A core value of our business is to provide support to aspiring entrepreneurs and SMEs here in the UAE. With this partnership and the exceptional benefits that we are offering to InsuranceMarket.ae customers, we aim to provide accessible, efficient, and more affordable business setup and power of attorney services to our local community."

"We're thrilled to announce our collaboration with both InZone and JustPOA, as part of our unwavering commitment to enhance the value proposition for InsuranceMarket.ae customers," said Grishma Apte, general manager at myAlfred. "These partnerships not only equip our clients with exceptional benefits on company setup services but also provide streamlined power of attorney services. We are continually enriching our rewards platform, redefining a truly customer-centric approach in the UAE," she further added.

The collaborative effort between InZone and myAlfred signifies the mutual commitment to bring enhanced value to entrepreneurs seeking professional assistance in company formation. The partnership remarkably simplifies the way of discovering affordable and high-quality business setup services.