Investors urged to explore opportunities in Tamil Nadu

Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:27 PM Last updated: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 5:30 PM

Tamil Nadu, the southern state of India is fast expanding its information technology prowess by providing special skill development training, aiming to bring government services online, Mano Thangaraj, minister of information technology, Tamil Nadu, said in Dubai.

Addressing a meeting of the International Business Group in the presence of Sheikh Khalifa bin Hasher bin Khalifa Al Maktoum, the minister said the investor-friendly state offers a multitude of opportunities for entrepreneurs and startups. He urged investors from the UAE to explore the growth opportunities in his state.

The state is ranked third in India for ease of doing business. He said the government is fast-tracking infrastructure development projects to facilitate the improved connection between the cities and villages.

Anwar Ali, president and founder of International Business Group, presided over the meeting. Also present were Rajkumar Thangaraj from the Indian Consulate and Ajay Yadav, managing director at Elcot.