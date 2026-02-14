Investarise Global hosts high-profile Business & Investment Summit at Taj Exotica, Palm Jumeirah

Investarise Global successfully convened its flagship Business & Investment Summit at Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Palm Jumeirah, bringing together a distinguished group of investors, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and international business leaders to advance dialogue on innovation, capital deployment, and cross-border collaboration.

The summit was honoured by the presence of Shaikha Moaza Obaid Suhail Al Maktoum as guest of honour, underscoring the importance of public-private collaboration in accelerating regional economic growth. The event also welcomed Sultan Ali Rasheed Lootah, a respected UAE business leader recognised for his contributions to enterprise development.

The platform was spearheaded by Investarise Global’s leadership team — Kishan Kumar Verma, founder and CEO, Sanjay Bhambri, co-founder, global strategy lead, Farid Ahmed, co-founder, Intergovernmental Relations, and Habib Ahmed, event director — who collectively drove the strategic vision and execution of the international gathering.

Key ecosystem stakeholders in attendance included Jeet Wagh, Sandesh Sharda, Mudit Kumar, and Ashwin Kumar of Ideabaaz, along with Saeed Hamad Al Hamli of NQUBATOR, alongside global investors, founders, and senior business executives representing the UAE, India, and wider international markets.

The summit received strategic support from a network of partners including Ideabaaz, ARBA, NoWorryTrip, Extrovert Events, Lootah Group, Nuqoosh, Realm Investment, VMC, Sicurezza, Artha, NQUBATOR, GMA, Infispark, and Marwari Catalyst, reflecting strong cross-sector ecosystem collaboration.

Discussions throughout the event centred on strengthening the global startup and SME landscape through improved investment accessibility, strategic alliances, and pathways for international market expansion. Industry leaders shared actionable insights on innovation, capital flow optimisation, and building resilient cross-border partnerships.

The successful convening marks a significant milestone in Investarise Global’s ongoing mission to connect entrepreneurs with global opportunities and foster sustainable international business growth, with the UAE positioned as a strategic hub.