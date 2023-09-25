Intwo achieves 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award

Intwo is honoured by Microsoft for achieving outstanding sales achievement and innovation

Published: Mon 25 Sep 2023, 5:59 PM

Intwo, a global renowned full-service cloud provider of Microsoft technology, has achieved the prestigious 2023-2024 Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle award. Membership in this elite group is based on sales achievements that rank Intwo in the top echelon of Microsoft’s Business Applications global network of partners. Inner Circle members have performed to a high standard of excellence by delivering valuable solutions that help organisations achieve increased success.

2023-2024 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2024 as well as virtual meetings between July 2023 and June 2024, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners, while learning more about the company’s road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

"We are delighted to have earned a place in the Microsoft Business Applications Inner Circle for the 2023-2024 term, and for the fifth time in our relationship with Microsoft. "Being a part of this elite group helps us strategically align with Microsoft on the best practices and product roadmap of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform", said Anilesh Kumar, EVP business applications at Intwo. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering excellence in every aspect of our collaboration with Microsoft and is a reflection of the value we deliver for our customers consistently."

"We extend our sincere appreciation to Microsoft for recognising our dedication to our joint customers and our shared commitment to business excellence," added Berend-Jan van Maanen, CEO at Intwo. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and passion of our entire team, who consistently strive to exceed expectations."

“With the Inner Circle distinction, we are recognising a group of partners who have excelled at accelerating their customer’s digital transformation with Dynamics 365 and Power Apps solutions," said Peter Jensen, Microsoft business application partner strategy lead. “Inner Circle partners represent some of the best IP, industry expertise, and technical capabilities in Dynamics 365 and Microsoft Power Platform. Their dedication to customer success and the Microsoft Cloud have set them apart, and we are honoured to recognise Intwo for their achievement and membership of the 2023-2024 Inner Circle."

For more information, please visit www.intwo.cloud.