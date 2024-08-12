Introducing VITACARE: Revolutionising health insurance for a healthier future

Ilango Thiyagarajan, CEO – UAE operations, QIC

Published: Mon 12 Aug 2024, 9:30 AM

Qatar Insurance Company proudly introduces VITACARE, a pioneering health insurance solution designed to meet the diverse needs of various populations, including investors, Golden Visa holders, retirees, the elderly, and dependents. VITACARE is a cost-effective, affordable, and fully compliant answer to the mandatory health insurance requirements in the UAE.

VITACARE can be conveniently purchased online and is pre-underwritten for individuals up to 65 years of age, making it ideal for the elderly and retirees. No prior medical history is required except for Cancer and Maternity cases, which need prior declaration and specific underwriting.

The Basic plan offers a coverage limit of Dh175,000 per person per annum, while the Enhanced plan provides a limit of Dh250,000 per person per annum. Premiums are age-banded, ranging from Dh2,000 to Dh12,000 depending on the individual's age and the chosen plan. Additional features include home health services and telehealth services, both of which have no co-pay and are particularly convenient for the elderly. Ilango Thiyagarajan, CEO – UAE operations at QIC said: “It is with great enthusiasm and pride, that we introduce VITACARE, our latest medical insurance offering, designed specifically for retirees, Golden and Green visa holders, and investors residing in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. VITACARE offers two distinct packages—Basic and Enhanced—designed to provide reliable and seamless medical insurance coverage. This initiative aims to empower this distinguished group to pursue their dreams with confidence and peace of mind, ensuring that they and their families can enjoy a prosperous and healthy life in the UAE. At Qatar Insurance Company, we are committed to customer-focused service and innovative insurance solutions. We believe VITACARE exemplifies these principles, safeguarding the health and happiness of this esteemed community.”



VITACARE marks a new era in health protection, reflecting a commitment to individual well-being through innovation and exceptional benefits. By empowering individuals to take charge of their health, VITACARE is transforming the health insurance landscape, promising a future defined by vitality and resilience.