Internationally acclaimed lawyer and strategist, Romain Gerardin-Fresse attends Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Published: Fri 24 Nov 2023, 4:42 PM

Distinguished international lawyer and strategist, Romain Gerardin-Fresse, a former political and diplomatic advisor, and award-winning CEO and attorney was invited to attend Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It may be recalled that Romain who had established his first office in the UAE in 2019, is planning to open other office in Abu Dhabi in January 2024.

Speaking about his experience at Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Romain said: "I am really thrilled to be part of this event. I love everything about it like hearing the engine sound and the ambience. I have been living in the UAE, and plan to open my office in Abu Dhabi, early next year and already I can see how this is such an international city."

Romain was recently named ‘Middle East Outstanding Leader of the Year’ at the Burj CEO Awards by the CEO Clubs Network in Dubai. His name was also in the spotlight at Times Square in New York.

The honour came after he was awarded for his outstanding leadership and exceptional professional achievements with two honours, including one presented during the recent CEO Clubs awards season. This accolade, awarded by global membership organisation, CEO Clubs Network Worldwide, celebrate Romain's work in building his international legal advisory firm, GFK Strategies Alliance, which incorporates GFK Middle East.

First among his recent distinctions was the award for 'Middle East Outstanding CEO of the Year', which was presented to Romain at the 6th edition of the Burj CEO Awards, in recognition of GFK's expansion in the Middle East, and its long-term presence in Dubai.

In recognition of his services, Romain also received the 'Outstanding European CEO Achiever of the Year' award at the 2023 CEO Night on September 17.

In addition to this, he is slated to receive recognition at the Emirates Finest Business Awards on November 30, an event that acknowledges outstanding contributions from both the local community and expatriates. Following this, Romain will also attend the Golden Trees Awards on December 8.

Romain set up a multidisciplinary consultancy in France in 2017, focusing on corporate strategy and resolving technically complex issues. As the reputation of GFK began to grow internationally, Romain found a niche in top-of-the-range and made-to-measure consultancy, and in so doing, attracted an elite clientele, including governments and heads of state, as well as artists, actors, comedians and top sportsmen and women.

— Vasujit Kalia is a freelance writer.